EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after acquiring an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $159.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.17 and a 200 day moving average of $164.45.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
