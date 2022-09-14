Conversant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,966,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Radius Global Infrastructure accounts for approximately 12.3% of Conversant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $56,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of RADI opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Featured Articles

