Sanders Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,387,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.