Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 12,986 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 3.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $19,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,923,000 after purchasing an additional 776,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

