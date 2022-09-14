Sanders Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 589,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $84,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Stock Down 3.5 %

LEA stock opened at $139.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lear’s payout ratio is 163.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,656 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

