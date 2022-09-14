Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 301.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,607 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC raised its holdings in American Tower by 35.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.93.

NYSE AMT opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

