Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Baidu by 16.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Profile

Shares of BIDU opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average of $137.33.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

