Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 9.47% of CompoSecure worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, Director Donald G. Basile sold 515,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $2,841,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,995,920 shares in the company, valued at $27,527,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 102,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $644,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,624,984 shares in the company, valued at $35,437,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Basile sold 515,700 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $2,841,507.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,995,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,527,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 933,173 shares of company stock worth $5,386,177. 23.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CompoSecure Trading Down 8.0 %

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

