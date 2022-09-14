Capital World Investors Has $3.31 Billion Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 4.95% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $3,305,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

VRTX stock opened at $280.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

