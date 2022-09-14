Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 58,420 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,420 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises about 1.4% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA owned 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

