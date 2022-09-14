Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 58,420 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,420 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises about 1.4% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA owned 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

