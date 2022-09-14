Capital International Investors Has $4.47 Billion Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,190,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031,342 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.88% of Charter Communications worth $4,469,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $386.89 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $386.27 and a 1-year high of $801.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $447.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

