Penobscot Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,675,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

VB opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.63 and a 200 day moving average of $195.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

