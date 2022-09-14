Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Capital International Investors’ 5th Largest Position

Capital International Investors cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199,994 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital International Investors owned 0.59% of Alphabet worth $10,827,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average is $119.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

