TD Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 457.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.23.

