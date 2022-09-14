Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.80

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 125546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GERN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 90.38% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Geron by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 35,398 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Geron by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 569,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 179,553 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Geron by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in Geron by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 91,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.