Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 17th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,439,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,576,000 after purchasing an additional 575,314 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $13,974,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,024,000 after acquiring an additional 199,351 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,600,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,946,000 after acquiring an additional 180,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

