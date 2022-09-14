Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 203,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,282,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

In other news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

