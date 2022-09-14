Universal Health Realty Income Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $677.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 140,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,479.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
