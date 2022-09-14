Universal Health Realty Income Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $677.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 140,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,479.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

