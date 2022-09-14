GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.14.
Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.