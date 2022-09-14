Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Best of the Best Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:BOTB opened at GBX 444 ($5.36) on Wednesday. Best of the Best has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 760 ($9.18). The stock has a market cap of £41.79 million and a PE ratio of 988.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 458.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.29.

Get Best of the Best alerts:

Insider Activity at Best of the Best

In related news, insider Ben Hughes purchased 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £23,828 ($28,791.69). In other news, insider Ben Hughes acquired 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £23,828 ($28,791.69). Also, insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 1,689,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £6,759,880 ($8,168,052.20).

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, gadgets/technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.