iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 51,034 shares.The stock last traded at $45.80 and had previously closed at $45.15.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

