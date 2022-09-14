Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Trading 11.4% Higher

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.23. 1,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 64,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.
Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.
Aura Biosciences Stock Down 9.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63.
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
