Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Trading 11.4% Higher

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.23. 1,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 64,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 9.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AURA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $69,837,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $21,318,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 343,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

