Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.40

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.40 and last traded at $91.43, with a volume of 2699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.55.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 77,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

