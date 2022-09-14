The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Price Performance
The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
