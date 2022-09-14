Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Down 3.7%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as 12.06 and last traded at 12.06. Approximately 6,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,055,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.52.

GETY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total transaction of 106,706,000.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,777,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,004,255,599.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

