Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

CIK stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.56.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

