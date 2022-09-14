Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Down 3.8%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.49. 63,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,795,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $351,780. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

