Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $8.53.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000.

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.