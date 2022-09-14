JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $119.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

