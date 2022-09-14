NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE NXDT opened at 15.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.61. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 12.80 and a twelve month high of 17.93.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 33,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.54 per share, for a total transaction of 517,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,580,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately 55,646,595.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXDT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

