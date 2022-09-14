Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.66

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.66 and last traded at $77.28, with a volume of 60863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

