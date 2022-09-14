Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.20. Approximately 7,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 206,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

