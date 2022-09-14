J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

J&J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

JJSF stock opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.39. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $568,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,373 shares of company stock worth $4,267,699. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 80.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 49.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

