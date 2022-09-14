Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.94

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 11850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.