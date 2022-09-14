Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.38

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.38 and last traded at $86.28, with a volume of 14515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,656,000 after acquiring an additional 62,497 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

