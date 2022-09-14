Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.55

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.55 and last traded at $169.08, with a volume of 9057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,530 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after acquiring an additional 199,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,659,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,797 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

