The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.18.
In other The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
