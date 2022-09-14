Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $127.25.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
