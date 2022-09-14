Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Up 25%

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 211,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 442,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Black Iron Trading Down 18.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

About Black Iron

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

