Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading Up 6.2%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 10,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 896,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 143,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 377,962 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

