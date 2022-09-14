Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for about 2.0% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 3.2 %

CAH stock opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.