Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 403 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.0% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.35.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

