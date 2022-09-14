Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises about 0.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

