Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 16,045 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,045 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 91,651 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

DVN opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.