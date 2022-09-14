Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Position Reduced by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,272.84%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

