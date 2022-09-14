Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Down 3.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

