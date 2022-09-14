Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

JAZZ stock opened at $151.44 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,938. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

