Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,225 Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,225 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.836 per share. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $10.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

