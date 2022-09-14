iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 528.4% from the August 15th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $61.29.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

