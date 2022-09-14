Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $421.57 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $24.07 or 0.00118180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00292781 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00074112 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.